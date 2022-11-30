Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Holdings Boosted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 100.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,289 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.30% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $6,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 89.0% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 8.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter worth about $400,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 86.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 8,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffry M. Householder sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.62, for a total transaction of $414,784.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,309.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

CPK opened at $115.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.74 and its 200-day moving average is $125.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a twelve month low of $105.79 and a twelve month high of $146.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $136.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

