Chris H. Takimoto Sells 877 Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $18,916.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,239.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

IGM Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of IGMS opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of -0.48. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $53.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on IGMS. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $61.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $74.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

Institutional Trading of IGM Biosciences

About IGM Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGMS. Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in IGM Biosciences by 33.3% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,460,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,188,000 after buying an additional 415,028 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,622,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,290,000 after buying an additional 376,832 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 166.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after acquiring an additional 368,089 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 684.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 70,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

