Chris H. Takimoto Sells 877 Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $18,916.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,239.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
IGM Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of IGMS opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of -0.48. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $53.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.44.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on IGMS. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $61.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $74.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.36.
Institutional Trading of IGM Biosciences
About IGM Biosciences
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
Featured Articles
