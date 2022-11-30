City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,513 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in City were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHCO. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in City by 0.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in City by 5.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in City by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in City by 7.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in City by 80.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John A. Derito sold 452 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total transaction of $45,697.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,013,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John A. Derito sold 452 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total transaction of $45,697.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,013,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 6,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $655,962.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,218,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,843. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO opened at $100.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.60. City Holding has a 52-week low of $73.40 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.55.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $67.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.70 million. City had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 38.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that City Holding will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on City in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of City in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

