Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,954.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4,730.6% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 19,632 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,702.1% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 23,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 22,346 shares during the last quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,922.4% in the second quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 84,739 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 80,549 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,950.7% in the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 201,457 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $21,397,000 after buying an additional 191,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,931.5% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 173,405 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,418,000 after buying an additional 164,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $92.42 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.87 and a 1 year high of $179.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,988 shares of company stock worth $11,164,283 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

