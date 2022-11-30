Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Gap Down to $2.84

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.84, but opened at $2.65. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional shares last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 64,573 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SID. StockNews.com cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bradesco Corretora cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.71.

Institutional Trading of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 16.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,322,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 183,274 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the second quarter worth about $390,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter worth about $1,405,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter worth about $201,000. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.