Copperwynd Financial LLC Has $648,000 Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,891.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,102 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2,515.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,844 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2,239.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 67,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 64,254 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,913.1% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2,011.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,901.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,124 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $92.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.87 and a 1 year high of $179.80. The company has a market capitalization of $942.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,283 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $151.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.19.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.