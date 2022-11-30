CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Fortis by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fortis by 56.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortis by 46.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortis by 9.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Stock Down 1.5 %

Fortis stock opened at $39.36 on Wednesday. Fortis Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.76 and a 1-year high of $51.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Fortis Increases Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Fortis had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fortis from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

About Fortis

(Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.