CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of WEN opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.74. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $24.48.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wendy’s to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.07.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

