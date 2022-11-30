CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 33,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,106 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 614,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,480,000 after acquiring an additional 15,924 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 11.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter worth about $201,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.30.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

American Equity Investment Life Cuts Dividend

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $39.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $28.05 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.15%.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Articles

