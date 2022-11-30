CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 689.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

IUSG opened at $84.72 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $76.95 and a 12-month high of $117.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.24.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.252 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%.

