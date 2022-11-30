CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 689.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance
IUSG opened at $84.72 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $76.95 and a 12-month high of $117.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.24.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG)
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.