CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $4,611,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 103,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 243,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,856,000 after buying an additional 151,794 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEMV opened at $53.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.18.

