CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,131 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,131 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,017 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,306 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 23,704 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at $519,041.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Halliburton to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton to $43.90 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.99.

Shares of HAL opened at $37.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.82 and its 200-day moving average is $32.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $20.77 and a 12-month high of $43.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

