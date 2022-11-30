CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,455 Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,455 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 638.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,576,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,499,000 after buying an additional 2,227,800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5,750.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,568,513 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,705 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,944,000 after purchasing an additional 899,337 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,488,000 after acquiring an additional 249,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SBLK. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Star Bulk Carriers Price Performance

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average is $23.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.13%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.61%.

Star Bulk Carriers Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

Featured Articles

