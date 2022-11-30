CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 542 SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XTN. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 1,422.1% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 51,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47,796 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

XTN stock opened at $73.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.08 and a 200-day moving average of $72.03. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.47 and a fifty-two week high of $96.13.

