CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 618 iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,049,000 after buying an additional 181,369 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 176,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after acquiring an additional 19,088 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $56.80 on Wednesday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.72.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

