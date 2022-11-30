CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 25,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of KBWY opened at $20.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.68. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $18.09 and a 1-year high of $26.43.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st.

