CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 18,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.45.

SWKS opened at $90.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.52. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $164.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

