CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,125 Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
Eagle Capital Growth Fund Trading Down 7.7 %
Shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $11.25.
Eagle Capital Growth Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.
Insider Activity
Eagle Capital Growth Fund Company Profile
Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eagle Capital Growth Fund (GRF)
