CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,125 Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

Get Eagle Capital Growth Fund alerts:

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Insider Activity

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Company Profile

In other news, CFO David C. Sims bought 5,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.13 per share, with a total value of $46,072.71. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 164,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,685.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

(Get Rating)

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.