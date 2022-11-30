CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 932 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at about $25,267,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at about $16,421,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 615.9% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 337,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,790,000 after acquiring an additional 290,644 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 743,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,253,000 after purchasing an additional 261,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 73.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 531,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,204,000 after purchasing an additional 225,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

Shares of HASI stock opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.69. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $59.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 16.05 and a quick ratio of 16.05.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.91%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.26 per share, with a total value of $292,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 547,807 shares in the company, valued at $16,028,832.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.26 per share, with a total value of $292,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 547,807 shares in the company, valued at $16,028,832.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.90 per share, for a total transaction of $202,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 148,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,281,939.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $523,480. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.