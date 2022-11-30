CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $34,000 in Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Caz Investments LP purchased a new position in Hagerty in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Hagerty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hagerty in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Hagerty in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. 19.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HGTY opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.41. Hagerty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 0.61.

Hagerty Company Profile

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Hagerty in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

