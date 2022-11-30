CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $34,000 in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.0% during the second quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of OR opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $14.56.

Osisko Gold Royalties Cuts Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.14 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 69.93% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. Equities analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on OR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Featured Stories

