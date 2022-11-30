CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $34,000 in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 933 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 157.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,307 shares of the airline’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $701,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 58,485 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 14,121 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.76.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 1.8 %

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.70. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

