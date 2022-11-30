CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $35,000 in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $963,653,000 after purchasing an additional 198,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,277,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,823,000 after acquiring an additional 799,732 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,201,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,025,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,348,000 after acquiring an additional 235,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $85.05 on Wednesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.71 and a 1 year high of $88.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.11.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 93.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $397,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

