CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $35,000 in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2022

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LWGet Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $963,653,000 after purchasing an additional 198,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,277,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,823,000 after acquiring an additional 799,732 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,201,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,025,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,348,000 after acquiring an additional 235,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $85.05 on Wednesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.71 and a 1 year high of $88.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.11.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 93.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $397,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.