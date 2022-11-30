CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $37,000 in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VNOM shares. TheStreet upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.78.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Performance

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

VNOM opened at $32.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.96. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $19.19 and a 52-week high of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.96 and its 200-day moving average is $30.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

Insider Transactions at Viper Energy Partners

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 128,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $4,337,006.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,134,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,857,848.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 999,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,943,190. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Viper Energy Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.