CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $40,000 in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,249,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,660 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 5,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 163.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 12,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

BIP opened at $36.93 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $32.09 and a twelve month high of $46.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.28 and a 200-day moving average of $38.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 142.04 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.55). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 553.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on BIP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

