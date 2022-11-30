CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New $35,000 Investment in ProShares MSCI Emerging Markets Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EMDV)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares MSCI Emerging Markets Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EMDV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Separately, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of ProShares MSCI Emerging Markets Dividend Growers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $267,000.

ProShares MSCI Emerging Markets Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

EMDV opened at $45.76 on Wednesday. ProShares MSCI Emerging Markets Dividend Growers ETF has a 12-month low of $49.44 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.97.

