CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New $36,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Main Management Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,153,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 182,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,605,000 after purchasing an additional 15,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 332.5% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 81,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 62,632 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ITB opened at $59.54 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.70.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

