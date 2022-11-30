CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New $37,000 Investment in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 103.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 11,353 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 502.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 223,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,441,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 53.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,330,000 after buying an additional 45,336 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CHK opened at $99.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.74. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $107.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 26.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $3.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.46%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.67.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

