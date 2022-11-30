CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New $38,000 Investment in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenon in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kenon in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenon in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Kenon by 29.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kenon in the first quarter valued at $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of KEN stock opened at $35.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.59. Kenon Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $33.88 and a fifty-two week high of $72.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kenon ( NYSE:KEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The utilities provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter. Kenon had a return on equity of 59.94% and a net margin of 277.01%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Kenon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Kenon Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: OPC Israel, CPV Group, ZIM, and Quantum. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of renewable energy and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; manufacture of automobiles; and provision of container liner shipping services.

