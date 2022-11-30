CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATAX. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in America First Multifamily Investors during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 32,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

America First Multifamily Investors Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock opened at $18.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average is $18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 17.76, a current ratio of 17.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $20.85.

America First Multifamily Investors Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. America First Multifamily Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.42%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on America First Multifamily Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

America First Multifamily Investors Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

