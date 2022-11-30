CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Avangrid by 19.3% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 2.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 50,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 22.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 42.5% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 8,946 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the second quarter valued at approximately $940,000. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on AGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Avangrid from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Avangrid from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Avangrid from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

Avangrid Stock Performance

Shares of AGR stock opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.45. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 4.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

