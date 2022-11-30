CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 479 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in THOR Industries by 1.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,313,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 14,512 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 23.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 647,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,994,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

THO opened at $85.94 on Wednesday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $66.26 and a one year high of $110.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $1.26. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.74%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on THO. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Benchmark downgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of THOR Industries to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.50 per share, with a total value of $1,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

