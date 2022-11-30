CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 271 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Workday by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $211.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $217.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Workday to $212.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Workday from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.72.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $143.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.42. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $285.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total value of $16,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $16,014,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $816,774.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,927,978.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,974 shares of company stock worth $18,758,209. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

