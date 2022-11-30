CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 407.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 259.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 82.2% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 2,485.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 104.4% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BRO stock opened at $57.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.12 and a 200 day moving average of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $927.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.59 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.88.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

