CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 8.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 15,125,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,477,000 after buying an additional 756,919 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 148,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Premier Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust stock opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $4.43.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Announces Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.