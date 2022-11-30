CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $88,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,172,941 shares in the company, valued at $52,055,121.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $88,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,172,941 shares in the company, valued at $52,055,121.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $117,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 773,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,794,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 615,233 shares of company stock worth $19,920,813. 28.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roblox Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $29.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $137.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 1.87.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RBLX shares. Cowen started coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Roblox from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Roblox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.61.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.