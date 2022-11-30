CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,503 Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

Columbia Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLBK opened at $21.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $22.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day moving average is $21.41.

Insider Activity at Columbia Financial

About Columbia Financial

In other news, Director Michael Jr. Massood acquired 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $59,759.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,301.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.