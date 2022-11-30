CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 705 Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XMLV. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 807,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,072,000 after purchasing an additional 31,151 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $22,682,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,681,000 after buying an additional 78,277 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 349,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,494,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,644,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XMLV opened at $54.91 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $47.34 and a 52-week high of $58.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.45.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.