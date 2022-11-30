CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 3,430 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

CoreCap Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,993,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,428,000 after buying an additional 1,604,875 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,169,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,010,000 after purchasing an additional 560,069 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,730,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,165 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,207,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,121,000 after purchasing an additional 237,697 shares during the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $66.08 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $71.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $204.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.50.

AZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.44) to GBX 118 ($1.41) in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,264.20.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

