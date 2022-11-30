CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes $34,000 Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 976,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after acquiring an additional 35,890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 537.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 350,282 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 573.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 320,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 272,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Down 1.8 %

GT opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average is $12.07. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $24.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.19.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.