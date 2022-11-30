CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes $36,000 Position in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.
Separately, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $425,000.
iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF stock opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.61. iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF has a twelve month low of $24.42 and a twelve month high of $25.96.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (IYLD)
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.