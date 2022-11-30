CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes $36,000 Position in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Separately, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $425,000.

iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF stock opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.61. iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF has a twelve month low of $24.42 and a twelve month high of $25.96.

