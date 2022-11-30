CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes $37,000 Position in Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMC)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Separately, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF alerts:

Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PSMC opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF has a one year low of $12.49 and a one year high of $13.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.16.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.