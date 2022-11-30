CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $228,000.

Shares of AOR stock opened at $48.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.25 and a 200 day moving average of $48.00. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $43.57 and a 1 year high of $57.36.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

