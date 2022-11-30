CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Southern Copper by 944.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 7.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SCCO opened at $59.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.34. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $79.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average of $51.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.06%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Grupo Santander raised Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.83.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

