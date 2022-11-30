CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 968 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 34,465 shares.The stock last traded at $125.00 and had previously closed at $123.91.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of CRA International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
CRA International Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $863.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.37.
CRA International Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in CRA International by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CRA International during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 588.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 2,174.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of CRA International during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.
About CRA International
CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CRA International (CRAI)
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.