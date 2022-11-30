CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 968 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 34,465 shares.The stock last traded at $125.00 and had previously closed at $123.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of CRA International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

CRA International Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $863.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.37.

CRA International Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This is a positive change from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in CRA International by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CRA International during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 588.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 2,174.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of CRA International during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

