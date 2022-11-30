Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 378,745 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 14,646,281 shares.The stock last traded at $3.49 and had previously closed at $3.59.

CS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7 to CHF 6 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 6.60 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 5.50 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, AlphaValue cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.24.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,804,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,752,000 after purchasing an additional 334,234 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 43,788.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 5,092,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081,229 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,779,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,624,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,848,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

