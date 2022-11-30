Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Criteo were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Criteo by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Criteo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. Criteo S.A. has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $43.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Criteo from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Criteo from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

In other Criteo news, insider Ryan Damon sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $117,045.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,491.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $107,810.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,968,598.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $117,045.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,491.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,015 shares of company stock worth $1,707,862. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Further Reading

