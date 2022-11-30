Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,045 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCK. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Crown
In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at $459,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Crown Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of CCK stock opened at $80.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $130.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.48.
Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.31). Crown had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 39.93%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.
Crown Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.35%.
Crown Profile
Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.
