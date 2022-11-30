Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Stock Position Cut by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,999 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth about $46,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 638.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Shares of CFR opened at $145.36 on Wednesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $112.67 and a one year high of $160.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $294,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,728,184.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.