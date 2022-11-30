D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,677 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 26,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 4,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

DHI stock opened at $84.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.12. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.42). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.08.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.